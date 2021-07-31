Solomon Thomas, Yannick Ngakoue are new to the Raiders, but very familiar with success

"I knew of Yannick, obviously because of the player he is. He's a top rusher in the NFL and always has been. ... Everyone else in the D-line room, I've gotten really close with. We have a really great room.

"We're all talking together, making jokes, laughing together and then on the field, it's all serious. We're pushing each other, we want everyone to be the best. Every drill is a competition, and that's the kind of energy that Coach Marinelli brings. He wants us to push each other in every drill, compete in every drill.

Ngakoue is also a big advocate for Coach Marinelli's energy and labels the coach as someone who has taken him under his wing since he's arrived to Las Vegas.

"He wants me to lead and he wants me to be able to direct this group the right way," Ngakoue said. "I take that on my shoulders and I'm excited about that. I'm happy to be one of the leaders on this team – that's how I view myself.