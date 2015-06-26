Raiders Running Back Latavius Murray Primed for 2015

Even after a productive offseason program, Murray knows that there's still a lot he needs to do to earn the starting role. "I still know I have a lot to prove. I'm still going out there and competing against the other guys in the room, just like I was the first two years. Being healthy this year is a difference obviously. Sitting out my first year and playing just a little bit towards the end of last season. Other than that, it's no big difference. I'm still competing and I know I have a long way to go until the season starts."

Murray learned a great deal about preparation, both from sitting in the No.3 spot, as well as working with two experienced backs. "I learned that regardless of what my situation was, just to continue to get better every day in practice and keep working hard no matter where I was in the depth chart, no matter if I was playing special teams or not, whatever I was doing, just making sure I was getting better," said Murray. "You talk about just being around two guys like Maurice [Jones-Drew] and D-Mac [Darren McFadden], they've been around a long time, so I was able to learn from them because they put a lot of time in. Whether it's on or off the field, it's just very helpful for a young guy coming in. I definitely learned a lot from them and it'll definitely be a reason why I have any success at all."

Although the two veteran running backs have moved on, Murray's friend and additional mentor, fullback Marcel Reece, is still a leader in Silver and Black. "It's really comforting, especially having been with him for the past two years now, and going into this third one. A great leader, and he's become a good friend of mine. It helps a lot with him being in the room and him being the pro that he is."