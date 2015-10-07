Raiders Safety Charles Woodson vs Broncos Quarterback Peyton Manning

Woodson has played in 242 games with 239 starts, while Manning has started all 260 games in which he has played. Manning has thrown 239 interceptions during his illustrious career. Woodson has picked off 62 passes during his, just none of them from Manning.

The two meet again this Sunday as the Denver Broncos come to town to take on the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum in Oakland. Woodson turned 39 years old today, and yesterday he told NFL Network he would love an interception from Manning as a birthday present.

"I feel 29. I feel good, I'm playing for the Oakland Raiders, I feel blessed," Woodson said. "[Manning has] eluded me for 18 years. It would be great, it would be even better if we come out with a victory."

Manning is not surprised Woodson is still playing after all these years.

"Charles is a great athlete, smart, obviously keeps himself in great shape. Real credit to him," Manning said. "Knowing the kind of athlete he was coming out of college it really doesn't, but it's a real credit to him."

Woodson, Manning and Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck are the only players still active in the NFL from the 1998 draft class.