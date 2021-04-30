Raiders select Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with 17th pick

The Raiders beef up their offensive line with a national champion.
The Las Vegas Raiders have just selected Alex Leatherwood with the No. 17 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Leatherwood is coming off a stellar season that ended in a national championship win against Ohio State.
Alex Leatherwood was a former 5-star prospect coming out of Pensacola, Florida, and had one of the most heralded careers for an offensive lineman coming out of this year's draft. The Alabama lineman has seen major action in the trenches since his freshman year at Alabama and allowed just two sacks and three pressures his senior season.
Leatherwood was a unanimous first team All-America selection and was awarded the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman. It helps a Raiders offense that finished as a top-15 run and pass-blocking team last season.
