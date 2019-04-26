Raiders select Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft

2017: One of five finalists for the Ted Hendricks Award ... first‐team All‐American by AP and Sports on Earth; became just the third Tiger freshman or sophomore in history to earn first‐team AP All‐America honors, joining Sammy Watkins and Deshaun Watson ... second‐team All‐American by The All‐American, CBS Sports, Football Writers Association, Rivals, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated and USA Today ... First‐ Team All‐ACC selection ... first‐team All‐ACC by AP and Phil Steele ... had 63 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 12 quarterback pressures, a pass breakup and two caused fumbles in 717 snaps over 14 games (14 starts) ... second in the ACC in sacks and second in tackles for loss ... had four tackles in 26 snaps against Kent State on Sept. 2 ... had five tackles, a sack, team‐high three quarterback pressures and caused fumble in 67 snaps against No. 13 Auburn on Sept. 9 ... had three tackles and two quarterback pressures in 56 snaps at No. 14 Louisville on Sept. 16 ... had four tackles and two quarterback pressures in 54 snaps at No. 12 Virginia Tech on Sept. 30 ... had a sack in 48 snaps against Wake Forest on Oct. 7 ... had eight tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a pass breakup in 81 snaps at Syracuse on Oct. 13; named ACC Defensive Lineman‐of‐the‐Week; named team defensive player‐of‐the‐game ... had six tackles in 25 snaps against Georgia Tech on Oct. 28; named team co‐defensive player‐of‐the‐game ... had a team‐high 12 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack at No. 20 NC State on Nov. 4; named ACC Defensive Lineman‐of‐the‐Week; named team co‐defensive player‐of‐the‐game ... had three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two quarterback pressures and a caused fumble against Florida State on Nov. 11; named team co‐defensive player‐of‐the‐game ... had four tackles in 27 snaps against The Citadel on Nov. 18 ... had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in 39 snaps at South Carolina on Nov. 25 ... had four tackles and a tackle for loss in 35 snaps against No. 7 Miami (Fla.) in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2 ... had two tackles and a sack in 70 snaps against No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1; named team co‐defensive player‐of‐the‐game.