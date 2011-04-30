Raiders Select DB Chimdi Chekwa

Raiders Hall of Famer Willie Brown wrote a personal message to DB Chimdi Chekwa on the back of the draft card.



The Oakland Raiders selected DB Chimdi Chekwa in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft with the 113th overall pick.

CAREER NOTES: Started 38-of-52 games at Ohio State – 12 at field cornerback and 26 at boundary cornerback…Finished his Buckeyes career with 145 tackles (115 solos), a 7-yard sack and six stops for losses of 26 yards…Also caused two fumbles…Defended 35 passes – 29 deflections and six interceptions that he returned for 60 yards.

2010: Earned All-American first-team honors from the Football Writers Association and Phil Steele, adding second-team accolades from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and Rivals.com, third-team recognition from The NFL Draft Report and honorable mention from Sports Illustrated...Semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back) and Chuck Bednarik Award (nation's best defensive player), as he added first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors from the league's coaches and media…Graduated in December with a degree in Accounting, earning Academic All-Big Ten honors…Recipient of the Arnie Chonko Award, given by the Ohio State coaches to the team's Outstanding Defensive Back…Started all 13 games at boundary cornerback, ranking eighth on the team with 42 tackles (34 solos) that included a 7-yard sack and four stops for losses totaling 19 yards…Also caused two fumbles… Led the Buckeyes with three interceptions for 22 yards in returns, as he also deflected nine other tosses…Part of a unit that led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation in total defense (262.23 ypg), pass defense (eighth nationally at 165.54 ypg) and scoring defense (fifth in the NCAA at 14.31 ppg).

2009: All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention…Shifted to boundary cornerback, starting all 13 games, as he finished eighth on the team with 43 tackles (26 solos)…Deflected seven passes and gained 19 yards on an interception return…Part of a unit that ranked fifth in the nation in both total defense (262.31 ypg) and scoring defense (12.54 ppg).

2008:Chekwa started 11 games at field cornerback, recording 30 tackles (28 solos) in 13 contests…Came off the bench vs. Wisconsin and Penn State…Also deflected four passes and intercepted another…Helped the team rank 14th in the nation in total defense (293.77 ypg) and sixth in scoring defense (13.92 ppg).

2007: Chekwa was named to *The Sporting News *Freshman All-Big Ten Conference Team...Saw action in all 13 games, backing up Donald Washington at field cornerback, but got most of his playing time as the Buckeyes' nickel back…Earned his only start for the year at Purdue…Recorded 30 tackles (27 solos) with two stops for minus 7 yards…Returned an interception 9 yards and led the team with nine pass deflections…Helped a stellar unit that pulled off a "triple crown," leading the nation in total defense (233.00 ypg), scoring defense (12.77 ppg) and pass defense (150.15 ypg).

2006:Red-shirted as a freshman, adjusting to college football as a member of the Buckeyes' scout team.

TRACK: Lettered twice on the Ohio State track team from 2008-09…2008 Outdoor Season - The sophomore clocked 11.55 in the 100 meters at the Jesse Owens Classic, the best time in that event by any Buckeye that season…2009 Indoor Season - Ran a personal and team-best 60-meter dash that season, when he was clocked at 6.81 at the Akron Invitational…Ran 6.84 in that event at the Zips Invitational, again reaching that mark at the Big Ten Men's Indoor Track & Field Championships…2009 Outdoor Season…2009 Outdoor Season - Part of OSU's 4x100 relay team that captured the title with a 40.51 timing at the Big Ten Men's Outdoor Track & Field Championships…During that event, he was also timed at 10.69 in the 100 meters.

HIGH SCHOOL: Attended East Ridge (Clermont, Fla.) High School, playing football for head coach Bud O'Hara…Two-time All-District choice, adding All-Central Florida first-team and All-State second-team honors as a senior…Rated the 45th-best cornerback in the country and placed 97th on the Rivals.com Florida Top 100 List in 2005, as that recruiting service gave him a three-star prospect ranking…As a junior, Chekwa totaled 41 tackles with four interceptions, returning two INTs for touchdowns, as he also deflected 11 passes and recorded a sack...Intercepted seven passes and broke up six others, registering 44 tackles with four fumble recoveries during his final prep season…Also lettered four times as a sprinter for the East Ridge track team, receiving All-State accolades.