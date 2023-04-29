Raiders select LB Amari Burney in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft

In the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected Amari Burney, linebacker from Florida.
This pick adds to the development of the Raiders the defense, with Burney playing 55 games in five seasons as a Gator. In 2022, the linebacker started all 13 games, totaling 41 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions.
The versatile athlete played linebacker and defensive back while at Florida, and was a four-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.
