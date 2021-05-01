Raiders select Malcolm Koonce with the No. 79 pick

With the No. 79 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Malcolm Koonce, a defensive end out of Buffalo.

During four years at the University of Buffalo, the pass rusher totaled 109 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks. Weighing in at 249 pounds and standing 6-foot-2, Koonce is long and fluid and uses his athleticism to explode off the line of scrimmage.

Koonce earned second-team all-state honors in high school, led the MAC in sacks in 2019 with nine, was a first-team all-conference selection and the defensive MVP of the Bahamas Bowl, and was a first-team all-MAC in 2020.