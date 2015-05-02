Raiders Select TSU T Anthony Morris in 7th Round

2014 - Senior Season**: Played in 11 games, starting 10 at tackle… Anchored a unit that did not allow a sack during the last four ballgames… Helped protect a quarterback duo that threw for 3,268 yards and 23 touchdowns… Led the unit to a No. 18 ranking in FCS, giving up only 1.17 sacks per game…

2013 - Junior Season: Played in 11 contests on the offensive line…

2012 - Sophomore Season: Appeared in five contests for the Tigers

2011 - Freshman Season: Played in eight games at the offensive line...Made first career start at Tennessee Tech.

Germantown HS: Recorded 60 tackles (2.6 per game) and two sacks (-15) for the last two seasons at Germantown High School in Memphis.