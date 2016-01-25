Raiders Set To Be Well Represented At 2016 Pro Bowl

Not three, not four, not five, but six.
After the NFL announced Sunday night that running back Latavius Murray would be headed to Honolulu, replacing Jonathan Stewart, that's how many Pro Bowlers the Raiders boast, with five of those players heading to Hawaii to participate in the game.
The Raiders' six Pro Bowlers serve as the most selections the team has garnered in over two decades, and with Murray's selection, the Silver and Black now have a Pro Bowl running back for the first time since Bo Jackson in 1990.
When the initial Pro Bowl rosters were released in late-December, the Raiders had three players on the list; defensive end Khalil Mack, fullback Marcel Reece and safety Charles Woodson, as well as an additional three players, quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper and Murray, chosen as alternates for the game.
But the Raiders' triplets would not be left at home while their teammates flew across the Pacific Ocean to compete for Team Rice and Team Irvin Sunday, as all three were awarded with spots in the game.
Carr was the first to get the call, as the NFL announced Wednesday that he would be heading to Hawaii, replacing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and will be the first Raiders quarterback to play in the game since Rich Gannon in 2002.
However, rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper wasn't far behind, as he earned his nod to Hawaii the very next day, joining a very prestigious group of Raiders to head to the Pro Bowl following their rookie campaign.
Now, with Murray's addition to the Pro Bowl roster, the Silver and Black have five players headed to Hawaii, the most since 1994, and while the Pro Bowl designations surely serve as impressive individual accolades for the respective players, it's also significant for the team in a larger sense.
In total, the Silver and Black had six Pro Bowlers this season, tied for fifth in the NFL, and that number is significant in a multitude of ways.
Gone are the days when the Silver and Black have just a single player representing the team. Now they have a young nucleus in place that is making noise around the league, and that noise is being heard.
Before Sunday's game, the five Raiders headed to Hawaii will participate in the Pro Bowl Draft Wednesday where they will either be selected by Team Rice or Team Irvin, coached by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Michael Irvin respectively.
The Pro Bowl then kicks off Sunday January 31 at 4 p.m. PT at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Be sure to stay locked in to Raiders.com as we'll be providing exclusive access from Honolulu, covering the Pro Bowl festivities.