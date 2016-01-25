Raiders Set To Be Well Represented At 2016 Pro Bowl

Now, with Murray's addition to the Pro Bowl roster, the Silver and Black have five players headed to Hawaii, the most since 1994, and while the Pro Bowl designations surely serve as impressive individual accolades for the respective players, it's also significant for the team in a larger sense.

In total, the Silver and Black had six Pro Bowlers this season, tied for fifth in the NFL, and that number is significant in a multitude of ways.

Gone are the days when the Silver and Black have just a single player representing the team. Now they have a young nucleus in place that is making noise around the league, and that noise is being heard.

Before Sunday's game, the five Raiders headed to Hawaii will participate in the Pro Bowl Draft Wednesday where they will either be selected by Team Rice or Team Irvin, coached by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Michael Irvin respectively.

The Pro Bowl then kicks off Sunday January 31 at 4 p.m. PT at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu and will be broadcast on ESPN.