Raiders Set to Square Off Against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

"He is a guy that's so big and strong that you'll see guys, he'll shrug them off. You think you have him down, he'll wiggle his way out of there, stay alive and everyone on the field is a threat to get the ball, everybody. He'll dump it to a back late as he's on his way down," Coach Del Rio said. "He'll find a way to throw it 70 yards down the field to one of his receivers. I mean everybody, literally, remains in play for a long time with him. He extends the play. A great competitor and [I've] gone against him a number of times and I have a lot of respect for him."

As the Raiders have respect for Roethlisberger, the 11-year veteran has taken notice of what the Raiders bring to bear this season.

"It's an awesome defense. This is a huge test for us – it's not going to be easy. They're a very physical football team, very physical in the secondary," Roethlisberger said. "Their front seven like to get after the quarterback. This is a definite test for us and for our guys because it's a very good defense."

The Raiders enter the game with a 4-3 record. If the season ended today, the Raiders would have secured a Wild Card spot and would be the 5th seed in the AFC. The Steelers are 4-4 and right in the thick of that playoff chase as well.

"We've got a heck of a match-up, a good football team, a playoff-like atmosphere," Coach Del Rio said. "Two teams that want it real bad. It should be a great environment. I'm looking forward to being a part of it."