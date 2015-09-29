Raiders Show Marked Defensive Improvement In Win Over Browns

However, the biggest defensive play, for the second week in a row, came in the final seconds – this time courtesy of future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson.

With 0:43 seconds left in the game, Woodson singlehandedly stopped the Browns comeback bid as he picked off an errant pass intended for wide receiver Travis Benjamin.

"They had a chance and someone had to come up with a big play, and I'm happy it was me," Woodson said. "I think [Browns quarterback Josh McCown] tried to bait me. They put the fastest guy on the field out wide so I made sure to keep my eye on him."

After the win over Baltimore, cornerback DJ Hayden said that going forward things wouldn't be perfect defensively, but at the end of the day, the unit would come together and make plays when they needed to, and that's once again what happened Sunday.