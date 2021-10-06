Raiders sign CB Brandon Facyson from Chargers' practice squad

Oct 06, 2021 at 01:52 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
brandon-f-release-thumb-10621
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed CB Brandon Facyson from the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.

Facyson, a 6-foot-2, 197-pound cornerback, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2018. In 44 appearances with four starts for the club, Facyson has recorded 35 tackles (31 solo), one pass defense, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

A native of Newnan, Ga., Facyson played five seasons (2013-17) at Virginia Tech, appearing in 55 games with 47 starts. He finished his career with 131 tackles (91), five interceptions, 44 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Additionally, the club has designated CB Keisean Nixon to return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Related Content

news

Raiders offer alternate screening Saturday (9 am-5 pm) and Sunday (9 am-2 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending October 10 game vs. Chicago

Fans urged to complete alternate screening, vaccinations prior to gameday to avoid lines.
news

Raiders bring NFL's Latinx Heritage Month celebration to Las Vegas

As part of the NFL's Latinx Heritage Month, the Raiders hosted 50 youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada for an afternoon celebration at the Discovery Children's Museum.
news

Raiders place Richie Incognito on IR, sign Trey Ragas

Ragas originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May 2021 before joining the club's practice squad.
news

Steve Wynn to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Wynn was one of the first to lend support and meet with Raiders Owner Mark Davis and was a champion of bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas.
news

Tom Flores' grandson to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Brian is a New York-based actor who has starred on Broadway and around the country in numerous theatrical and televised productions.
news

Raider Nation invited to celebration for Tom Flores this Sunday

The Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee will be honored at halftime during a ceremony that will include teammates and players from Tom's legendary career with the Raiders.
news

Raiders sign T Jackson Barton, release LB Marquel Lee

Barton joins the Silver and Black from the Giants' practice squad after originally entering the league as a seventh-round selection by the Colts in 2019.
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare honor Nevada high schools with new helmet wall at Allegiant Stadium

The Battle Born display was revealed this morning with the football helmets of 96 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association high school football teams.
news

Las Vegas Raiders offer Alternate Screening Friday-Sunday for fans attending September 26 game versus Miami at Allegiant Stadium

Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. For those fans that are unable to use the app, Alternate Screening is being offered.
news

Silver & Black add Kristine Leahy to new program, Raiders: Talk of the Nation premiering Saturday

The half-hour lifestyle show focuses on the crossing routes between sports, entertainment and pop culture.
news

Raiders sign free agents Damion Square, Jordan Simmons

Additionally, the club has signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad.
Advertising