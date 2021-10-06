Raiders sign CB Brandon Facyson from Chargers' practice squad

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed CB Brandon Facyson from the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.

Facyson, a 6-foot-2, 197-pound cornerback, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2018. In 44 appearances with four starts for the club, Facyson has recorded 35 tackles (31 solo), one pass defense, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

A native of Newnan, Ga., Facyson played five seasons (2013-17) at Virginia Tech, appearing in 55 games with 47 starts. He finished his career with 131 tackles (91), five interceptions, 44 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.