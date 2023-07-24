Raiders sign DE Isaac Rochell

Rochell, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end, enters his seventh NFL season and has spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2022) and Indianapolis Colts (2021) after originally being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has played in 70 career games with 10 starts and compiled 98 tackles (62 solo), 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and three passes defensed.