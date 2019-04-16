Raiders sign defensive end Benson Mayowa

Apr 16, 2019 at 12:32 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Benson-Mayowa-main-041619

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DE Benson Mayowa, the club announced Tuesday.

Mayowa re-joins the Raiders, having previously spent two seasons (2014-15) with the club, after most recently playing for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2018 campaign. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Idaho, Mayowa also made stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2013) and Dallas Cowboys (2016-17). Over his six-year career, he has appeared in 72 contests and made 15 starts, totaling 110 tackles (68 solo), 13 sacks, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end registered career highs in both tackles (38) and passes defensed (four). He also added 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumbles recovery in 15 appearances for the Cardinals. He recorded seven sacks over two seasons with the Cowboys, including a career-high six in 2016. With the Raiders, he appeared in 28 games, tallying a combined 32 stops, two sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

A native of Inglewood, Calif., Mayowa played four seasons (2009-12) for the Vandals, appearing in 46 games and making 14 starts. He compiled 67 tackles (47) during his collegiate career, adding 11 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

