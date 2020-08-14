Raiders sign defensive end Datone Jones

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Datone Jones, the club announced Friday.

Jones, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defender, joins the Silver and Black having most recently been with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 offseason. Jones has also made stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2017-18) and San Francisco 49ers (2017) after spending his first four years with the Green Bay Packers. Originally a first-round selection (26th overall) by the Packers in 2013, Jones has appeared in 67 contests with nine starts over his career, compiling 88 tackles (61 solo), 10 sacks, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. In postseason action, Jones has appeared in seven contests, logging nine tackles (five) and a half-sack.

From 2017-18, Jones appeared in eight contests and made two starts while with the 49ers and Cowboys. In his first four seasons, the UCLA product appeared in 59 contests with the Packers, making seven starts. He appeared in all 16 contests as a rookie in 2013 and posted a career-high 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. In 2015, he recorded a career-high seven tackles for loss, while posting a personal-best 22 tackles the following year in 2016.