Raiders sign defensive end Datone Jones

Aug 14, 2020 at 02:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
datone-jones-main-site-release-thumb
Logan Bowles/Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DE Datone Jones, the club announced Friday.

Jones, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound defender, joins the Silver and Black having most recently been with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 offseason. Jones has also made stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2017-18) and San Francisco 49ers (2017) after spending his first four years with the Green Bay Packers. Originally a first-round selection (26th overall) by the Packers in 2013, Jones has appeared in 67 contests with nine starts over his career, compiling 88 tackles (61 solo), 10 sacks, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. In postseason action, Jones has appeared in seven contests, logging nine tackles (five) and a half-sack.

From 2017-18, Jones appeared in eight contests and made two starts while with the 49ers and Cowboys. In his first four seasons, the UCLA product appeared in 59 contests with the Packers, making seven starts. He appeared in all 16 contests as a rookie in 2013 and posted a career-high 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. In 2015, he recorded a career-high seven tackles for loss, while posting a personal-best 22 tackles the following year in 2016.

A native of Compton, Calif., Jones was a four-time letterman and three-year starter for the Bruins, appearing in 51 contests and making 43 starts over his collegiate career (2008-12). Jones finished with 148 career tackles, including 36.5 for loss, 13.5 sacks, five passes defensed, for forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2012, he garnered second-team All-PAC 12 honors and was named the Bruins Most Improved Player after leading the defensive line with 62 stops and posting 6.5 sacks.

Related Content

Raiders re-sign defensive end Ade Aruna
news

Raiders re-sign defensive end Ade Aruna

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed free agent DE Ade Aruna, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign linebacker Bryce Hager
news

Raiders sign linebacker Bryce Hager

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Bryce Hager, the club announced Friday.
Raiders sign running back Jeremy Hill
news

Raiders sign running back Jeremy Hill

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Jeremy Hill, the club announced Monday.
Raiders acquire conditional draft pick
news

Raiders acquire conditional draft pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a conditional draft pick via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce transactions - 08.03.20
news

Raiders announce transactions - 08.03.20

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Monday.
Raiders announce PUP and NFI list
news

Raiders announce PUP and NFI list

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Tuesday. Both players count towards the 90-man roster.
Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos
news

Raiders claim guard Jordan Roos

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed G Jordan Roos via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Monday.
Raiders sign all seven 2020 draft picks
news

Raiders sign all seven 2020 draft picks

The Las Vegas Raiders signed all seven of their 2020 draft picks, the team announced Saturday.
Raiders sign fourth-round pick G John Simpson
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick G John Simpson

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick G John Simpson, the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign third-round pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick RB Lynn Bowden Jr., the club announced Saturday.
Raiders sign first-round pick WR Henry Ruggs III
news

Raiders sign first-round pick WR Henry Ruggs III

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick WR Henry Ruggs III, the club announced Saturday.

Advertising