Raiders sign DL Adam Butler to Reserve/Future contract

Butler joins the Raiders after spending the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots and spent four seasons with the club from 2017-20. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman has appeared in 80 career games with 13 starts, totaling 113 tackles (63 solo), 17 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 12 passes defensed.