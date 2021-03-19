Raiders sign DT Solomon Thomas

Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman, was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round (third overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his four-year career, Thomas has appeared in 48 contests and made 30 starts, totaling 95 tackles (73 solo), including 16 for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery. In three postseason appearances, he has recorded four tackles and one sack.

Last season, Thomas started two games and recorded two tackles before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List with a knee injury for the remainder of the year. In 2019, he played in all 16 games for the second time in his career while making three starts. Thomas compiled 21 stops (15) and two sacks during the regular season, while adding four tackles and one sack in three postseason contests en route to helping the 49ers reaching Super Bowl LIV. He was named the 49ers Ed Block Courage Award recipient in 2019. In 2018, Thomas appeared in all 16 games for the first time in his career, making a career-high 13 starts and totaling 31 tackles (24) and one sack. He appeared in 14 games and made 12 starts as a rookie in 2018 while registering career highs in tackles (41) and sacks (three).