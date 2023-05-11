Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Christopher Smith II 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick S Christopher Smith II, the club announced Thursday.

Smith, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety out of Georgia, was selected with the 170th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in 56 games with 31 starts over five seasons (2018-22), totaling 132 tackles (87 solo), six interceptions, 10 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

In 2022, Smith recorded career highs for the National Champion Bulldogs with 61 tackles, five tackles for loss and five passes defensed en route to being named first-team Associated Press All-American, first-team All-SEC and a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist for the nation's top defensive player.