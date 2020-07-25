Raiders sign first-round pick CB Damon Arnette

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed first-round draft pick CB Damon Arnette, the club announced Saturday.

Arnette, a 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback out of Ohio State, was selected 19th overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Arnette appeared in 53 games during his time with the Buckeyes from 2015-19, totaling 140 tackles (104 solo), five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 27 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Arnette was a three-time All-Big Ten selection while helping the program reach the College Football Playoffs two times in 2016 and 2019.

As a senior in 2019, Arnette played in 13 games and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. He posted 35 tackles (27), registered one interception that was returned for a touchdown and also forced one fumble.