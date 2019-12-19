Raiders sign linebacker Ukeme Eligwe; place tackle Trent Brown on IR

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent LB Ukeme Eligwe, the club announced Thursday.

Eligwe, a 6-foot-2, 239-pound linebacker, joins the Raiders after spending the season on the Tennessee Titans' and most recently the New York Jets' practice squad. Originally a fifth-round selection (183rd overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, Eligwe spent his first two seasons with the club and has appeared in 24 games and made one start, totaling 10 tackles (seven solo), one sack and one pass defensed.

Eligwe was a standout linebacker throughout his 25 appearances at both Florida State and Georgia Southern, compiling 134 stops (83), 4.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, three forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2016, he started in 11 games and earned All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention and Sun Belt All-Newcomer Team honors after leading the program in tackles (104), tackles for loss (11) and forced fumbles (three).

In a corresponding move, the Raiders placed T Trent Brown on the Reserve/Injured List.