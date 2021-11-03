Raiders sign LB Marquel Lee to active roster, add QB Nathan Peterman to practice squad

Nov 03, 2021 at 01:45 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Marquel Lee, the club announced Wednesday.

Lee originally entered the league with the Silver and Black as a fifth-round draft pick (168th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker spent the first three years of his career with the Raiders (2017-19) and a portion of the 2021 offseason with the Buffalo Bills before rejoining the club earlier this season. Lee has appeared in 36 games with 19 starts in his career, recording 85 tackles (51 solo) with three passes defensed.

The Waldorf, Md., native played four seasons at Wake Forest, totaling 291 tackles (143), 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two passes defensed. As a senior, Lee set career highs in tackles (105 total, 63 solo), sacks (7.5) and forced fumbles (three) on his way to a spot on the Associated Press All-ACC First Team.

Additionally, the club has signed QB Nathan Peterman and WR Marcell Ateman to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released T Dan Skipper from the practice squad.

