Raiders Sign Miller, Williams III

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent LB Horace Miller and re-signed WR Milton Williams III.

Miller spent the 2014 season with the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. He originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in May 2014 before being waived at the end of training camp. Miller joined the Panthers' practice squad in October 2014. He spent one week on Carolina's active roster in December, but did not play in a game. He was waived by the Panthers in April 2015.

Miller played collegiately at UTEP following one year at Louisville. He played in 36 games with 30 starts in three seasons for the Miners and totaled 120 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one forced fumble and three passes defensed.

Williams III re-signs with the team after a brief stint earlier this month. He was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent on May 8 before being waived on May 12. In four seasons at Delaware State, Williams III saw action in 40 games and totaled 126 career receptions for 1,612 yards and 11 touchdowns.