Raiders sign offensive lineman Oday Aboushi

Jul 28, 2018 at 02:28 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
051718-generic-cp.jpg

NAPA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent OL Oday Aboushi, the club announced Saturday.

Aboushi joins the Raiders after spending the last four seasons with the New York Jets (2014), Houston Texans (2015-16) and Seattle Seahawks (2017). Originally a fifth-round pick (141st overall) of the Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft, Aboushi has played in 34 games and made 26 starts, while also appearing in two postseason contests with the Texans.

Last season, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder started all eight games he appeared in for the Seahawks. A native of Broooklyn, N.Y., Aboushi played four years (2009-12) at Virginia, starting in 37-of-43 games on the offensive line and earned All-ACC First Team honors as a senior in 2012.

