Raiders sign OL Jeremiah Poutasi

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent OL Jeremiah Poutasi, the club announced Wednesday.
A 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive lineman, Poutasi originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (66th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft with the Tennessee Titans. He has made stops with the Arizona Cardinals (2019), Denver Broncos (2017-19), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-17) and Titans (2015). Over his career, Poutasi has appeared in 12 games with eight starts.
Poutasi was a three-year starter at Utah, where he appeared in 37 games with 36 starts. As a junior in 2014, earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors after starting all 13 games at left tackle. A native of Daly City, Calif., Poutasi attended Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas.
