Raiders sign RB Brandon Bolden

Mar 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM
HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RB Brandon Bolden, the club announced Thursday.

Bolden joins the Silver and Black after spending eight years with the New England Patriots (2012-17, 19-21) and one season with the Miami Dolphins (2018), helping New England to eight postseason appearances and two Super Bowl titles. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back has appeared in 131 games with nine starts over his career, totaling 283 carries for 1,297 yards with 12 touchdowns and adding 100 receptions for 902 yards with six touchdowns. In postseason action, he has played in 17 games with two starts, recording 12 carries for 46 yards with one TD and eight receptions for 64 yards.

In 2021, Bolden played in all 17 games with one start, finishing with 44 carries for 226 yards with one touchdown and 41 receptions for 405 yards with two touchdowns. He set career highs with receptions (41) and receiving yards (405), while tying a career high with receiving touchdowns (two).

A native of Baton Rouge, La., Bolden played four seasons (2008-11) at Mississippi. Bolden finished his collegiate career ranked second in school history in total touchdowns (33) and rushing touchdowns (27), third in all-purpose yards (3,681) and fourth in rushing yards (2,604).

Photos: New Raiders RB Brandon Bolden

View photos of new Raiders running back Brandon Bolden in action. Over 131 games, Bolden has recorded 1,297 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 902 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

RB Brandon Bolden Previous teams: New England Patriots (2012–2017), Miami Dolphins (2018), New England Patriots (2019–2021)
news

Raiders sign CB Anthony Averett

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound cornerback started all 14 games he appeared in during a breakout season.
news

Raiders sign DT Bilal Nichols

Nichols has appeared in 60 games with 49 starts, recording 146 tackles (77 solo), 11 sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
news

Raiders sign WR Mack Hollins

Hollins, who was originally drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and has appeared in 65 games with eight starts.
news

Raiders sign LB Chandler Jones

Jones enters his 11th NFL season and first with the Raiders, having previously spent six years with the Arizona Cardinals (2016-21) and four seasons with the New England Patriots (2012-15).
news

Raiders sign CB Darius Phillips

Phillips, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound cornerback, joins the Silver and Black after spending his first four years with the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Raiders sign FB Jakob Johnson

Over his NFL career, Johnson has appeared in 37 games with 20 starts.
news

Raiders sign OL Alex Bars

Bars joins the Raiders after spending the past three years with the Chicago Bears, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
news

Raiders acquire CB Rock Ya-Sin via trade with Colts

As part of the trade terms, Las Vegas will send DE Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to multi-year extension

Crosby has totaled 141 tackles, 25 sacks, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over his first three NFL seasons.
news

Raiders sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings

Billings was originally drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign free agent DB Cre'Von LeBlanc 

LeBlanc was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2016 out of FAU.
