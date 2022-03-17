Raiders sign RB Brandon Bolden

Bolden joins the Silver and Black after spending eight years with the New England Patriots (2012-17, 19-21) and one season with the Miami Dolphins (2018), helping New England to eight postseason appearances and two Super Bowl titles. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back has appeared in 131 games with nine starts over his career, totaling 283 carries for 1,297 yards with 12 touchdowns and adding 100 receptions for 902 yards with six touchdowns. In postseason action, he has played in 17 games with two starts, recording 12 carries for 46 yards with one TD and eight receptions for 64 yards.