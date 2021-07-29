Raiders sign RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons

Jul 29, 2021 at 01:52 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons, the club announced Thursday.

Jackson, a 6-foot, 230-pound running back, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (216th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, also making stints with the Cleveland Browns (2016-18), Green Bay Packers (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019) and Indianapolis Colts (2019, 2020). Over his career, he has appeared in four games and recorded six rushes for 16 yards, while adding four kickoff returns for 90 yards.

A native of Sparta, Ill., Jackson appeared in 43 games and totaled 321 rushing attempts for 1,586 yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding 44 receptions for 375 yards and four touchdowns at Eastern Michigan.

Emmons, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back, joins the Raiders after originally signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. A native of Morganton, N.C., Emmons transferred to Hutchinson Junior College after his freshman season with Alabama before finishing his career at Florida Atlantic. During his two seasons with the Owls, he played in nine games and totaled 88 rushes for 353 yards and seven touchdowns.

Training Camp Practice: 7.28.21

View photos from the Raiders' first practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center during 2021 Training Camp.

A tent with Las Vegas Raiders signage at 2021 Training Camp.
1 / 95

A tent with Las Vegas Raiders signage at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
2 / 95

A view of the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A blocking dummy on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
3 / 95

A blocking dummy on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
4 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
5 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room at 2021 Training Camp.
6 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the weight room at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) heads to the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
7 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) heads to the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
8 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) heads to the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
9 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
10 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
11 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
12 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
13 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
14 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
15 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
16 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
17 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
18 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
19 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
20 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
21 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
22 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
23 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
24 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
25 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
26 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
27 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
28 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
29 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
30 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
31 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
32 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
33 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
34 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
35 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
36 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
37 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
38 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team on the field at 2021 Training Camp.
39 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) huddles the team on the field at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
40 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
41 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
42 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
43 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
44 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
45 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
46 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
47 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
48 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
49 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
50 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (97) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
51 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
52 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
53 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
54 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
55 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
56 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
57 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
58 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
59 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
60 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
61 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
62 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
63 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
64 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
65 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
66 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
67 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Alex Ellis (81) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
68 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
69 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
70 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
71 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
72 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
73 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
74 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
75 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
76 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
77 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
78 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
79 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
80 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
81 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
82 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and the offensive line on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
83 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and the offensive line on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
84 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
85 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
86 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
87 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
88 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
89 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
90 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
91 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
92 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
93 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
94 / 95

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.
95 / 95

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle on the field for practice at 2021 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders place Kenyan Drake on NFI, two on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Silver and Black have made the following transactions, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Coaches

The Raiders have selected the following five coaches to work as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program for the team's 2021 Training Camp.
news

Raiders add Corliss Waitman, waive Dominik Eberle 

Waitman joins the Raiders after originally signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
news

Raiders place Isaiah Johnson and Divine Deablo on PUP list

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves heading into 2021 Training Camp.
news

DE Malcolm Koonce signs rookie deal

Koonce was selected 79th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick LB Divine Deablo

Deablo was selected 80th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host football clinic for youth coaches

The clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their players and become Heads up Certified by USA Football. 
news

East-West Shrine Bowl heads to Las Vegas in 2022

America's longest-running college football all-star game will be played at Allegiant Stadium during NFL Pro Bowl week.
news

Tre'von Moehrig signs rookie deal

Moehrig was selected with the 43rd overall pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Las Vegas Raiders collaborate with Gaudin Motor Company to auction Raiders edition Ford Bronco for charity

The 2021 Badlands Raiders edition Ford Bronco raised $275,000 for the two Las-Vegas based charities this past weekend.
news

Raiders add CB De'Vante Bausby and LB Darron Lee

The Raiders have signed free agents CB De'Vante Bausby and LB Darron Lee, the club announced Thursday.
Advertising