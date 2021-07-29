Raiders sign RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons, the club announced Thursday.

Jackson, a 6-foot, 230-pound running back, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (216th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, also making stints with the Cleveland Browns (2016-18), Green Bay Packers (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019) and Indianapolis Colts (2019, 2020). Over his career, he has appeared in four games and recorded six rushes for 16 yards, while adding four kickoff returns for 90 yards.

A native of Sparta, Ill., Jackson appeared in 43 games and totaled 321 rushing attempts for 1,586 yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding 44 receptions for 375 yards and four touchdowns at Eastern Michigan.