Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DT Gerald McCoy, the club announced Wednesday.

McCoy was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round (third overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 300-pound defensive tackle has made stops with the Dallas Cowboys (2020) and Carolina Panthers (2019), after spending the first nine years of his career in Tampa Bay (2010-18).

A six-time Pro Bowler and Associated Press first-team selection in 2013, McCoy has started all 139 games played in his career, recording 352 tackles (252 solo), 59.5 sacks, 79 tackles for loss, 24 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.