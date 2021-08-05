Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy

Aug 04, 2021 at 05:20 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
mccoy_TemplateAction_Signed_1920x1080

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent DT Gerald McCoy, the club announced Wednesday.

McCoy was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round (third overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4 300-pound defensive tackle has made stops with the Dallas Cowboys (2020) and Carolina Panthers (2019), after spending the first nine years of his career in Tampa Bay (2010-18).

A six-time Pro Bowler and Associated Press first-team selection in 2013, McCoy has started all 139 games played in his career, recording 352 tackles (252 solo), 59.5 sacks, 79 tackles for loss, 24 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

A native of Oklahoma City, Okla., McCoy played three years at Oklahoma, appearing in 40 games. He finished his collegiate career with 83 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Photos: New Raiders DT Gerald McCoy

View photos of new Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy in action. A six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy has recorded 334 tackles, 59.5 sacks, 24 pass deflections and six fumbles in 139 games.

DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
1 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
2 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
3 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Previous teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
4 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
5 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Jason Behnken/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
6 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

David Goldman/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
7 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Jason Behnken/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
8 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Bill Feig/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
9 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Bob Leverone/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
10 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Tim Ireland/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
11 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
12 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Mike Roemer/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
13 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Jason Behnken/Associated Press
DT Gerald McCoy Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)
14 / 14

DT Gerald McCoy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2010–18), Carolina Panthers (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020)

Ben Margot/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign OL Jeremiah Poutasi

Over his career, Poutasi has appeared in 12 games with eight starts.
news

Raiders place LB James Onwualu on Reserve/Retired list, waive RB Darius Jackson

RB Jalen Richard also returned to practice from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Raiders bring back K Dominik Eberle

Eberle was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
news

Raiders place RB Theo Riddick on Reserve/Retired list

RB Kenyan Drake and DT Darius Stills also returned to practice from the NFI list.
news

Raiders sign RBs Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons

The Raiders added depth to the running back room with a pair of free-agent signings.
news

Raiders place Kenyan Drake on NFI, two on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Silver and Black have made the following transactions, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Raiders announce Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship Coaches

The Raiders have selected the following five coaches to work as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program for the team's 2021 Training Camp.
news

Raiders add Corliss Waitman, waive Dominik Eberle 

Waitman joins the Raiders after originally signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
news

Raiders place Isaiah Johnson and Divine Deablo on PUP list

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves heading into 2021 Training Camp.
news

DE Malcolm Koonce signs rookie deal

Koonce was selected 79th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick LB Divine Deablo

Deablo was selected 80th overall by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Advertising