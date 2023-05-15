Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick DT Byron Young, the club announced Monday.

Young, a 6-foot-3, 292-pound defensive tackle out of Alabama, was selected with the 70th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young played in 54 games with 26 starts over four seasons (2019-22), totaling 138 tackles (56 solo), 22.5 tackles, eight sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In 2022, Young was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and second-team All-American by the AFCA after playing in 13 games and recording 48 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.