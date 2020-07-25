Raiders sign third-round pick WR Bryan Edwards

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick WR Bryan Edwards, the club announced Saturday.

Edwards was selected 81st overall by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. A four-year starter at South Carolina, Edwards appeared in 48 games and totaled 234 receptions for 3,045 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Edwards' left the program as the all-time leader in career receptions, receiving yards and consecutive games with a catch (48), while his career receiving touchdowns ranked tied for third in school history. He also became just the sixth true freshman to start in a season opener for South Carolina since 2009 and ranked eighth among FBS freshmen with 590 receiving yards and 49.2 receiving yards per game in 2016, earning All-SEC Freshman First Team accolades.

As a senior in 2019, Edwards played in 10 games, recording 71 receptions for 816 yards and six touchdowns, while leading the SEC with 7.1 receptions per game and ranking fourth with 81.6 receiving yards per game en route to a second-team All-SEC selection.