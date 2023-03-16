Raiders sign WR Phillip Dorsett 

Mar 16, 2023 at 08:55 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
PhillipDorsett_031623

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent WR Phillip Dorsett, the club announced Thursday.

A former first-round pick (29th overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft, Dorsett has played in 92 career games with 19 starts and totaled 151 receptions for 2,001 yards (13.3 avg.) with 12 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound wide receiver spent last season with the Houston Texans and registered 20 receptions for 257 yards (12.9 avg.) and one touchdown, marking his most receiving yards since 2019. He has also played for the New England Patriots (2017-19), Seattle Seahawks (2021) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) during his eight-year career.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Dorsett played four seasons at the University of Miami (2011-14), where he recorded 121 receptions for 2,132 yards (17.6 avg.) and 17 touchdowns.

DorsettSigning_031623

Photos: New Raiders WR Phillip Dorsett

View photos of new Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in action.

WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
1 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
2 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
3 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
4 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
5 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
6 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Stew Milne/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
7 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Michael Perez/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
8 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Justin Rex/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
9 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
10 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
11 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
12 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
13 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
14 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
WR Phillip Dorsett Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)
15 / 15

WR Phillip Dorsett

Previous teams: Indianapolis Colts (2015–2016), New England Patriots (2017–2019), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021), Houston Texans (2021–2022)

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign CB Brandon Facyson

Facyson rejoins the Raiders after spending one season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he saw action in 16 games with four starts and recorded 28 tackles (26 solo) and six passes defensed.

news

Raiders sign WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers has appeared in 60 career games with 39 starts and totaled 235 receptions for 2,758 yards with eight touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign LB Robert Spillane

Spillane joins the Silver and Black after spending the last three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-21).

news

Raiders sign S Marcus Epps

Epps has spent the last four years with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019-22) after originally being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (191st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders re-sign S Roderic Teamer

Teamer appeared in all 17 games for the first time in his career in 2022, making three starts and recording 35 tackles (23 solo) and five special teams stops.

news

Raiders re-sign T Brandon Parker and TE Jesper Horsted

Parker has appeared in 54 contests with 32 starts over his first five years with the Raiders. Horsted rejoins the Silver and Black after playing in a career-high 15 games in 2022.

news

Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah and G Netane Muti

Abdullah played in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, while Muti joined the team in Week 15.

news

The Raider Image Warehouse Sale set for March 17-19

The sale will take place across the street from Allegiant Stadium, at 5525 Polaris Avenue from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. each day.

news

Las Vegas Raiders recognize academic achievement, engage students during Nevada Reading Week

The Silver and Black visited several schools in the Valley to recognize the importance of reading and inspire students to continue reading outside the classroom.

news

Raiders, MGM team up to tackle hunger

Volunteers from both Valley institutions combined to prepare around food bags that consisted of essentials needed to provide nearly 9,000 meals for local food insecure families.

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce Hope Means Nevada as benefiting organization for annual 'Raiders 5K' on March 4 at Allegiant Stadium

In partnership with Intermountain Health, the event will raise funds for Hope Means Nevada (HMN), the statewide nonprofit that raises awareness for mental health in the fight to end teen suicide in the Nevada.

Advertising