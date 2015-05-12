Raiders Sign WR Austin Hill

Hill joins the Silver and Black after playing three seasons at Arizona (2011-12, 2014), missing his junior season in 2013 due to a knee injury. In 37 games played for the Wildcats, he totaled 151 receptions for 2,310 yards (15.3 avg.) and 17 touchdowns.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2012, the 6-foot-3, 212-pounder was named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, All-Pac-12 Second Team and Phil Steele Fourth-Team All-American after setting career highs with 81 receptions (third in Pac-12) with 1,364 yards (sixth in NCAA and second in Pac-12) and 11 touchdowns. The Corona, Calif., native averaged 16.8 yards per catch in 2012, good for second in the Pac-12.