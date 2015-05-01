Raiders Take Miami TE Clive Walford in 3rd Round

May 01, 2015 at 11:59 AM

2014 (Senior):Has established himself as one of country's premier tight ends in final year...Started in season opener at Louisville, recording three catches for 38 yards...Hauled in team's first touchdown of season, two-yard catch in back of endzone...Registered long catch of 31 yards against Cardinals...Caught two passes against FAMU for 31 yards, including long of 16...Recorded three passes, including second touchdown of season, totaling 57 yards against Arkansas State...Led team with seven catches against Nebraska, finished with 80 yards and one touchdown...Caught two passes for 23 yards in start against Duke...Totaled 37 yards on two receptions in start against Georgia Tech...Led team with four catches in start against Cincinnati, finishing with 40 yards and one touchdown...Had team-high totals of six catches, 89 yards and two receiving touchdowns in start against North Carolina...Had game-high totals of four catches and 127 yards, including 61-yard touchdown catch, in start against Florida State...Recorded game-high totals of 105 yards on seven catches in start against Virginia...Totaled 49 receiving yards on four catches in start against Pittsburgh, including long of 31 yards.

**

2013 (Junior): **Played in all 13 games, making 12 starts at tight end ...  Finished season with 454 receiving yards and two TDs on 34 catches ... Ranked second on team in receptions ... Opened season with three catches for 34 yards and TD in win over FAU ... Added 50 yards on two catches, including season-long 36-yard grab, in win over Savannah State ... Second TD of season came in home win over Georgia Tech ... Had 4 receptions in three straight games - four for 33 yards vs. Wake Forest, four for 46 yards at Florida State and five for 23 yards vs. Virginia Tech ... Streak of 27 consecutive games with at least one reception snapped in home win vs. Virginia ... First game without catch since Oct. 22, 2011, vs. Georgia Tech ... Had two catches for 40 yards at Pitt, including 32-yarder ... Eclipsed 1,000-yard mark for career in bowl game vs. Louisville ... Hauled in four passes for 82 yards vs. Louisville in Russell Athletic Bowl ... Earned letter.

2012 (Sophomore): Played in all 12 games, making five starts ... Enjoyed career season as second-year TE, finishing third on team with 451 yards on 25 catches and tied for team lead with four receiving TDs ... One of only two Hurricanes to catch at least one pass in all 12 games ... Scored team's lone TD at Kansas State, finishing with three grabs for 61 yards ... Had two catches for 56 yards in win over Virginia Tech ... Closed season with 3 TDs in final three games ... Had 13 yards and TD on two catches in road loss at Virginia ... Hauled in career-high 135 receiving yards and TD on three catches in home win over USF ... Finished one yard shy of second 100-yard game at Duke, catching four passes for 99 yards and TD ... Earned letter.

2011 (Redshirt Freshman): Played in all 12 games and earned eight starts, emerging as team's primary target at tight end ... Registered at least one catch in 10 of team's 12 games ... Finished fourth on team in catches (18) and yards (172) ... Led Hurricanes with four catches and career-best 66 yards against then-No. 21 Virginia Tech ... Also recorded career-long 25-yard reception againt Hokies ... Scored career-first touchdown against Florida State ... Earned letter.

2010 (True Freshman): Sat out first season at Miami, redshirted to retain eligibility.

High School: Three-star recruit by Rivals.com ... Had over 400 receiving yards and six touchdown catches as senior ... Earned All-Palm Beach County honors.

Advertising