Raiders Take Miami TE Clive Walford in 3rd Round

2013 (Junior): **Played in all 13 games, making 12 starts at tight end ... Finished season with 454 receiving yards and two TDs on 34 catches ... Ranked second on team in receptions ... Opened season with three catches for 34 yards and TD in win over FAU ... Added 50 yards on two catches, including season-long 36-yard grab, in win over Savannah State ... Second TD of season came in home win over Georgia Tech ... Had 4 receptions in three straight games - four for 33 yards vs. Wake Forest, four for 46 yards at Florida State and five for 23 yards vs. Virginia Tech ... Streak of 27 consecutive games with at least one reception snapped in home win vs. Virginia ... First game without catch since Oct. 22, 2011, vs. Georgia Tech ... Had two catches for 40 yards at Pitt, including 32-yarder ... Eclipsed 1,000-yard mark for career in bowl game vs. Louisville ... Hauled in four passes for 82 yards vs. Louisville in Russell Athletic Bowl ... Earned letter.

2012 (Sophomore): Played in all 12 games, making five starts ... Enjoyed career season as second-year TE, finishing third on team with 451 yards on 25 catches and tied for team lead with four receiving TDs ... One of only two Hurricanes to catch at least one pass in all 12 games ... Scored team's lone TD at Kansas State, finishing with three grabs for 61 yards ... Had two catches for 56 yards in win over Virginia Tech ... Closed season with 3 TDs in final three games ... Had 13 yards and TD on two catches in road loss at Virginia ... Hauled in career-high 135 receiving yards and TD on three catches in home win over USF ... Finished one yard shy of second 100-yard game at Duke, catching four passes for 99 yards and TD ... Earned letter.

2011 (Redshirt Freshman): Played in all 12 games and earned eight starts, emerging as team's primary target at tight end ... Registered at least one catch in 10 of team's 12 games ... Finished fourth on team in catches (18) and yards (172) ... Led Hurricanes with four catches and career-best 66 yards against then-No. 21 Virginia Tech ... Also recorded career-long 25-yard reception againt Hokies ... Scored career-first touchdown against Florida State ... Earned letter.

2010 (True Freshman): Sat out first season at Miami, redshirted to retain eligibility.