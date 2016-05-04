 Skip to main content
Raiders' Third-Round Pick Shilique Calhoun Looks Up To Khalil Mack, Justin Tuck

May 04, 2016 at 09:16 AM
042916-calhoun.jpg

Prior to this year's NFL Draft, many experts noted how deep the class of prospects was along the defensive line. Four of the top prospects were invited to participate in NFL Network's *Game Changers *program with analyst Steve Mariucci, including Raiders' third-round selection Shilique Calhoun out of Michigan State.

Throughout the show, Calhoun discusses players in the league who he looks up to, what his strengths and weaknesses are, and even who he'd like to sack most now that he's in the NFL. Get to know more about one of the most recent additions to the Silver and Black below:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

