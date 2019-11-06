Raiders throwback jerseys celebrate 1970 team

This week's Thursday Night Football game features two original American Football League rivals, with the Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Raiders will wear throwback jerseys that celebrate the club's 1970 team.

The throwbacks are one of only two notable variations of the iconic Raiders uniform since Al Davis revitalized the brand as the team's new Head Coach and General Manager in 1963. After changing the team colors from black and gold to the now legendary Silver and Black, Davis refined the pirate and shield logo that has appeared on the team's helmet, unchanged, since 1964.

While the black home uniform has remained consistent, in 1970, the team wore a one-year style consisting of a white jersey with silver numbers edged in black to accompany the classic silver helmet and silver pants that are still worn today. In addition to the silver numerals, the jerseys' nameplates were sewn in a serif font that the team only briefly used. The unique 1970 look mirrored the first light colored numeral away jerseys donned by Davis' Raiders in 1963, when the team achieved the then-greatest turn around in league history, improving from 1-13 to 10-4 in one season.