Raiders throwback jerseys celebrate 1970 team

Nov 06, 2019 at 02:59 PM
Jerry Knaak

Former Raiders.com Contributor

This week's Thursday Night Football game features two original American Football League rivals, with the Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Raiders will wear throwback jerseys that celebrate the club's 1970 team.

The throwbacks are one of only two notable variations of the iconic Raiders uniform since Al Davis revitalized the brand as the team's new Head Coach and General Manager in 1963. After changing the team colors from black and gold to the now legendary Silver and Black, Davis refined the pirate and shield logo that has appeared on the team's helmet, unchanged, since 1964.

While the black home uniform has remained consistent, in 1970, the team wore a one-year style consisting of a white jersey with silver numbers edged in black to accompany the classic silver helmet and silver pants that are still worn today. In addition to the silver numerals, the jerseys' nameplates were sewn in a serif font that the team only briefly used. The unique 1970 look mirrored the first light colored numeral away jerseys donned by Davis' Raiders in 1963, when the team achieved the then-greatest turn around in league history, improving from 1-13 to 10-4 in one season.

Although only worn briefly, and eventually changed to accommodate visibility for television broadcasts, the jerseys commemorate a significant time in the team's history. 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ken Stabler was a rookie on the 1970 team. George Blanda sparked comebacks in five consecutive weeks, as part of a campaign that won him the Bert Bell Award and recognition as the Associated Press Athlete of the Year on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Raiders won the AFC West and beat the Dolphins 21-14 in an AFC Divisional Playoff game, where Pro Bowl quarterback Daryle Lamonica threw touchdown passes to Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff and Rod Sherman. Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown also returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown. The team wore the silver numeraled jerseys in the very first AFC Championship Game, a 27-17 loss to the eventual Super Bowl V champion Baltimore Colts, at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chargers

As the Raiders head into a primetime matchup against the divisional-rival Los Angeles Chargers, take a look back at their past matchups through the years.

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
41 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
42 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
43 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
44 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
45 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
46 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
47 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Levente Nagy/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
49 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Levente Nagy/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
50 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
51 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
52 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
53 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
54 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
55 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
56 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
57 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
58 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
59 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
60 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
61 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
62 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
63 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
64 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
65 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
66 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
67 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
68 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
69 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
70 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
71 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
72 / 72

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
