Raiders to wear Color Rush jerseys for Thursday Night Football

As the Raiders take the national stage on Thursday Night Football, they'll be wearing their Color Rush uniforms for the first time this season.
The white jerseys feature silver numbers edged in black, which harkens back to the team's 1970 away uniforms that featured the same silver numbers.
Ultimately, the away jerseys were changed to accommodate visibility for television broadcasts, but still the jerseys commemorate a significant time in the team's history, as they were worn in the very first AFC Championship Game, a 27-17 loss to the eventual Super Bowl V champion Baltimore Colts.