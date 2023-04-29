Raiders trade with Jets up to No. 170, select S Christopher Smith II

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:22 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

ChristopherSmith

The Raiders traded up to the No. 170 pick to select safety Christopher Smith II from Georgia.

In order to acquire to the fifth-round pick from the New York Jets, the Silver and Black sent back No. 204 and No. 220 picks.

The Raiders add to their secondary with the selection, with Smith accumulating 87 solo tackles, 10 pass deflections and six interceptions in his five seasons as a Bulldog. The two-time National Champion was a First Team AP All-American and First Team All-SEC selection his redshirt senior season.

