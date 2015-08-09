Raiders Training Camp Sunday Practice Observations

We like what we've seen so far out of rookie linebacker Ben Heeney, his work at middle linebacker early on has been impressive. He looks good in coverage as well. Consistent.

Nice interception by linebacker Chase Williams in 7-on-7, the Raiders face Chase's father Gregg Williams and the St. Louis Rams Friday.

Guard Jon Feliciano and defensive end CJ Wilson split a good battle. Defensive tackle Denico Autry looked quick. Tackle Dan Kistler protected well in one-on-ones.

During situational drills - no timeouts in the red zone - need a score. Quarterback Christian Ponder went to wide receiver Andre Holmes for the touchdown.

On 3rd and 5 from the 15, safety Charles Woodson broke up a pass from quarterback Derek Carr intended for tight end Mychal Rivera

From the 10-yard line, quarterback Christian Ponder tossed a perfect pass to wide receiver Seth Roberts for the touchdown as Roberts did a nice job keeping both feet inbounds in the back of end zone.

Play of the Day

With 1.9 seconds left in the scenario, quarterback Matt McGloin went up top to Andre Holmes who made the catch just over the outstretched defender on the corner of end zone. TOUCHDOWN.