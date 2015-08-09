Raiders Training Camp Sunday Practice Observations

Wide receiver Andre Holmes turned in the Play of the Day withe this touchdown catch.
The Oakland Raiders were back in pads for practice number nine as the team celebrated Family Day at the team's Napa Valley Training Complex.
**
Here are today's observations**:
Tackle Menelik Watson, fullback Jamize Olawale, tight end Clive Walford, linebacker Sio Moore, running back Michael Dyer, wide receiver Rod Streater, and tight end Lee Smith did not participate.
Special teams practiced some fake punts the beginning of practice today.
There were a few dropped passes early on in practice. The defensive backs have been tight in coverage.
Great blitz pick up by fullback Marcel Reece in team running drill. His weight drop doesn't seem to be affecting his ability to block.
Besides vocal Ken Norton, Jr., another voice you hear quite a bit is defensive line coach Jethro Franklin.
There wasn't much room to run for the running backs in the early part of practice. The duo of meat and potatoes (Dan Williams and Justin Ellis) has been as good as advertised inside.
Quarterback Cody Fajardo showed off his speed with a nice read-option run.
Punter Marquette King had some blasts in special teams drills – he looks to be in regular season form.
Norton very vocal with the secondary after another wide receiver Michael Crabtree reception.
We like what we've seen so far out of rookie linebacker Ben Heeney, his work at middle linebacker early on has been impressive. He looks good in coverage as well. Consistent.
Nice interception by linebacker Chase Williams in 7-on-7, the Raiders face Chase's father Gregg Williams and the St. Louis Rams Friday.
Guard Jon Feliciano and defensive end CJ Wilson split a good battle. Defensive tackle Denico Autry looked quick. Tackle Dan Kistler protected well in one-on-ones.
During situational drills - no timeouts in the red zone - need a score. Quarterback Christian Ponder went to wide receiver Andre Holmes for the touchdown.
On 3rd and 5 from the 15, safety Charles Woodson broke up a pass from quarterback Derek Carr intended for tight end Mychal Rivera
From the 10-yard line, quarterback Christian Ponder tossed a perfect pass to wide receiver Seth Roberts for the touchdown as Roberts did a nice job keeping both feet inbounds in the back of end zone.
Play of the Day
With 1.9 seconds left in the scenario, quarterback Matt McGloin went up top to Andre Holmes who made the catch just over the outstretched defender on the corner of end zone. TOUCHDOWN.