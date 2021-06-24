Raiders Training Camp to start July 27, plus key dates for 2021 preseason

With OTAs and minicamp behind us, the Las Vegas Raiders are inching closer to game action once again.
The Silver and Black will report back to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in late July for Training Camp. Preseason games against a few NFC West teams and final roster cuts will follow in suit. This part of the offseason will be crucial for the Raiders as they begin to mold their 2021 roster for an opportunity to make the playoffs with the expanded 18-week season.
Here are a few important dates to watch throughout the remainder of the offseason.
- 2021 Training Camp - July 27th
- Preseason Game vs. Seattle Seahawks - August 14th
- First Roster Cuts to 85 Player Limit - August 17th
- Preseason Game at Los Angeles Rams - August 21st
- Second Roster Cuts to 80 Player Limit - August 24th
- Preseason Game at San Francisco 49ers - August 29th
- Third Roster Cuts to Final 53-Man Roster - August 31st
- Raiders vs. Ravens - Week 1 - September 13th
Take a look at the 90 players on the Silver and Black's current offseason roster. (Last updated Thursday, June 17)