Raiders Training Camp to start July 27, plus key dates for 2021 preseason

With OTAs and minicamp behind us, the Las Vegas Raiders are inching closer to game action once again.

The Silver and Black will report back to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in late July for Training Camp. Preseason games against a few NFC West teams and final roster cuts will follow in suit. This part of the offseason will be crucial for the Raiders as they begin to mold their 2021 roster for an opportunity to make the playoffs with the expanded 18-week season.