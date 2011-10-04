 Skip to main content
Raiders Travel to Houston

Oct 04, 2011 at 08:27 AM
100411-relianti-houston.jpg


DATE: Sunday, October 9, 2011, 10:00 a.m. PT | SITE: Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas

THIS WEEK: The Oakland Raiders, members of the American Football Conference Western Division, are now in their 52nd season of pro football competition. The Silver and Black face a current American Football Conference member for the fifth straight week and are on the road for the third time in the 2011 regular season, traveling to Houston to take on the Texans.

TELEVISION: This week's game will be televised on CBS, with Ian Eagle handling play-by-play, and Pro Football Hall of FamerDan Fouts as color analyst. The game will be broadcast in the Bay Area on KPIX Channel 5. The game will also air in Sacramento on KOVR Channel 13 as well as on KHSL in Chico, KION in Monterey and KJEOin Fresno.

RADIO: The game will air live on Raiders Radio Network originating on KITS LIVE 105.3 FM, the Silver and Black's flagship for the multi-state Radio Network. Greg Papa and Raiders two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Tom Flores will man the booth for the 14th straight year. The radio pregame and postgame shows feature Raider Legends George Atkinson and David Humm.

SPANISH RADIO:Raider games in the 2011 airs in Spanish in the Bay Area on radio station KCNL 104.9 FM withFernando Arias and Ambrosio Ricohandling announcing duties.

SERIES:The Oakland Raiders and Houston have only met six times in Texans franchise history with the first contest taking place in 2004. Five off those six contests have taken place consecutively in the last five years.  The Texans lead the series 5-1.

LAST OAKLAND WIN OVER HOUSTON: The Oakland Raiders defeated the Houston Texans, 27-16 on Sunday, December 21, 2008 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2008 NFL Regular Season Week 16 action. WR Chaz Schilens scored on a 20-yard reception in the first quarter. K Sebastian Janikowski converted on two field goals, from 30 and 33 yards and three successful PATs.  CB Chris Johnson picked off a Houston Texans pass.

RAIDERS:CB Stanford Routt played at the University of Houston… P Shane Lechler played at Texas A&M and is from Sealy, TX… RB Rock Cartwright is from Conroe, TX, north of Houston… LB Bruce Davis II is from League City, TX, just south of Houston… WR Denarius Moore and Texans RB Arian Foster played together at Tennessee… TE David Ausberry and Texans ILB Brian Cushing played together at the University of Southern California… CB DeMarcus Van Dyke and TE Richard Gordon played together at Miami with Texans ILB Darryl Sharpton and CB Brandon Harris… LB Ricky Brown played with Texans DE Tim Bulman at Boston College… LB Rolando McClain played with Texans G Antoine Caldwell and DB Kareem Jackson at Alabama… LB Quentin Groves played at Auburn with Texans RB Ben Tate… DE Matt Shaughnessy and Texans TE Garrett Graham were teammates at Wisconsin… DE Lamarr Houston and Texans RB Chris Ogbonnaya played together at Texas… WR Derek Hagan played with Texans SS Troy Nolan at Arizona State…WR Jacoby Ford was a college teammate of Texans G Thomas Austin at Clemson…Strength and conditioning coach Brad Roll is from Houston…LB Coach Greg Biekert was a college teammate of Texans DBs coach Vance Joseph at the University of Colorado.

TEXANS:Quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp served as offensive coordinator with the Raiders from 2007-08…Assistant defensive backs coach Perry Carter played cornerback for the Raiders from 1996-98.

LAST WEEK:The Oakland Raiders lost to the New England Patriots, 31-19, last Sunday at O.co Coliseum. The Raiders got a touchdown from RB Michael Bush to culminate a 6-play, 66-yard drive and WR Denarius Moore hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from QB Jason Campbell to complete a 4-play, 99-yard drive. K Sebastian Janikowski booted two field goals—from 28 and 26 yards.

NEXT WEEK:The Raiders face their sixth straight American Football Conference opponent when they return to O.co Coliseum to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 16. After taking on the Browns, the Raiders take on fellow-AFC West member Kansas City Chiefs at O.co Coliseum.

