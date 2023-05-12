Raiders announce undrafted free agent signings

Agoha: Allocated to the Raiders from the NFL International Player Pathway program…Took part in the NFL Africa Camp in Ghana hosted by former NFL defensive lineman Osi Umenyiora and Uprise Academy… Native of Bende in Abia State, Nigeria.

Curtis: Played five years at Chattanooga, playing in 49 career games with 38 starts…Started 30 games at right guard, seven contests at left tackle and one game at left guard…Named a three-time first-team All-SoCon selection.

Grant: Played six years at Oregon State, appearing in 57 career games and totaling 223 tackles (128 solo), nine interceptions, 28 passes defensed, 2.5 sacks and four forced fumbles…Named second-team All-Pac-12 as a senior in 2022.

Hearn: Played in 56 games with 37 starts over five total seasons…Played final collegiate season at UCLA after playing three years at Wyoming…Began collegiate career at Arizona…Career totals include 145 tackles (103 solo) and two tackles for loss.

Martin: Played five years at Oklahoma State, playing in 62 career games with 34 starts…Recorded 145 tackles (91 solo), 40 tackles for loss and 16 sacks…Named second-team All-Big 12 as senior.

Perryman: Played one season at Washington after starting career at UC Davis…In 2022, made 10 starts and recorded 37 tackles (25 solo) and one pass defensed…Named first-team All-Big Sky Conference in 2021 after recording 63 tackles, 12 passes defensed, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble…Also named first-team All-Big Sky Conference in 2020.

Plant: Played three years at UNLV after transferring from TCU…Appeared in 28 career games and totaled 139 tackles (71 solo), 27.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and four forced fumbles…In 2022, played in 11 games and set career highs in tackles (62), tackles for loss (13.5), sacks (eight) and forced fumbles (three).

Shenker: Played five years at Auburn, finishing his career as the school's all-time leader for receptions by a tight end (68)…Also finished ranked second in program history among tight ends with 779 receiving yards.

Tarlas: Played final collegiate season at Boise State after playing his first four years at Weber State…Played in 45 career games at Weber State and recorded 121 tackles (80 solo), 25 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and seven forced fumbles…Named a three-time All-Big Sky performer.

Thomas: Played four years at North Carolina State, seeing action in 47 career games…Totaled 293 tackles (136 solo), 46 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, four interceptions and 13 passes defensed…Named a two-time first-team All-ACC selection.