Raiders Unplug Chargers 37-29

Oct 25, 2015 at 09:18 AM
Jerry Knaak

Former Raiders.com Contributor

The Oakland Raiders scored on their first seven possessions of the game as they dominated the Chargers in 2015 Week 7 matchup at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego in an important AFC West game. Rookie tight end Clive Walford hauled in his first career touchdown reception, as quarterback Derek Carr completed 24 of 31 for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Raiders withstood 23 unanswered points in the 4th quater.

The Raiders won the toss and elected to defer their choice until the second half. The Chargers chose to receive the opening kickoff. KR/WR Jacoby Jones fielded K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff 9 yards deep in the end zone and returned it 20 yards to the Chargers 11. On the third play of the game, linebacker Malcolm Smith picked off a safety TJ Carrie tip of a QB Philip Rivers pass and returned it to the Chargers 2. Two plays later, running back Latavius Murray bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 7-0 with 12:46 left in the first quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff flew out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. The Raiders held the Chargers to a three-and-out and P Mike Scifres came on to punt. Carrie returned the punt 12 yards to the Oakland 46. The Raiders drive stalled at the San Diego 11. Janikowski's 29-yard field goal gave the Raiders a 10-0 lead with 5:21 left in the 1st quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff once again flew out of the back of the end zone for e touchback and the Chargers began their third possession at the 20. The Chargers drove to the Raiders 23 before facing a 4th and 1. Rivers tried to draw the Raiders offsides to no avail and head coach Mike McCoy sent out the field goal unit. K Josh Lambo's 40-yard kick was good and cut the Raiders lead to 10-3 with 1:18 left in the 1st quarter.

Running back Taiwan Jones fielded the ensuing kickoff 9 yards deep in the end zone and returned it 32 yards to the Oakland 23. Quarterback Derek Carr hit rookie tight end Clive Walford for his first career touchdown catch on a 23-yard strike down the right sideline. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 17-3 with 13:06 left in the 2nd quarter.

Jacoby Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the San Diego 16. Two plays later, cornerback DJ Hayden picked Rivers off at the San Diego 31. The Raiders were forced to settle for a field goal attempt. Janikowski's 32-yard field goal gave the Raiders a 20-3 lead with 9:28 left in the 2nd quarter.

Jacoby Jones' kickoff return was wiped out by penalty and the Chargers started at the 8. The Raiders held the Chargers to a three-and-out and Scifres came on to punt. Carrie retunred the 43-yard punt 11 yards to the San Diego 47. A wide receiver Amari Cooper 45-yard catch on 3rd and long set the Raiders up deep in San Diego territory. A penalty backed the Raiders up. On 3rd and goal at the 16, a false start penalty made it 3rd and goal at the 21. A pass to Lee Smith made it 4th and goal at the Chargers 13. Janikowski's 31-yard field goal gave the Raiders a 23-3 lead with 4:41 left in the 2nd quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff went for a touchback. The Raiders allowed one first down before forcing a punt. Carrie returned the punt to the Oakland 37, where the Raiders started with less than 2:00 left in the half. Cooper caught a tunnel screen and took it 52 yards to the house as he weaved through would-be tackles. The extra point was good and the Raiders took a 30-3 lead with 1:01 left in the 2nd quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff flew out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. The Chargers drove into Raiders territory but had to settle for a field goal attempt. Lambo's 44-yard kick was good and cut the Raiders lead to 30-6 at the half.

The opening kickoff of the second half flew out of the back of the end zone for a touchback and the Raiders started at the 20. Carr capped the 7-play, 80-yard drive with a tunnel screen to wide receiver Michael Crabtree who followed his blockers 25 yards to the end zone for the touchdown. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 37-6 with 10:41 left in the 3rd quarter.

Jacoby Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the San Diego 18. The Raiders allowed one first down before forcing a Scifres punt. Carrie returned the punt to the Oakland 34. The Raiders drive stalled and punter Marquette King came on to punt for the first time. King's punt was downed at the San Diego 15.

The Raiders allowed one first down before forcing another Scifres punt. Carrie returned the punt to the San Diego 49. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. Jacoby Jones called for and made a fair catch at the Chargers 17. The Chargers found the end zone for the first time on the day when Rivers went to TE Ladarius Green for the 31-yard score. The extra point was good and the Raiders lead was cut to 37-13 with 12:58 to play.

Safety Larry Asante recovered a Chargers onsides kick attempt and started their next drive at the San Diego 47. The Raiders went three and out and King came on to punt. King's punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback and the Chargers started at the 20. Rivers capped the drive with an 8-yard TD pass to running back Danny Woodhead. The two-point conversion attempt was good and the Raiders lead was cut to 37-21 with 6:00 left.

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera fielded the onsides kick attempt and stepped out of bounds at the San Diego 48. After a first down, a few runs and a big penalty, King punted the ball back to the Chargers. The Chargers made it interesting as Rivers hit Woodhead again and converted on the two-point conversion to make it 37-29 with :06 left. Rivera recovered the onsides kick, Carr took a knee, and the Raiders claimed the win.

The Raiders snap a two-game losing streak, improve to 3-3, seize control of second place in the AFC West, and head home to take on the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum in Oakland next Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

