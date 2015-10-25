Raiders Unplug Chargers 37-29

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff flew out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. The Chargers drove into Raiders territory but had to settle for a field goal attempt. Lambo's 44-yard kick was good and cut the Raiders lead to 30-6 at the half.

The opening kickoff of the second half flew out of the back of the end zone for a touchback and the Raiders started at the 20. Carr capped the 7-play, 80-yard drive with a tunnel screen to wide receiver Michael Crabtree who followed his blockers 25 yards to the end zone for the touchdown. Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders led 37-6 with 10:41 left in the 3rd quarter.

Jacoby Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the San Diego 18. The Raiders allowed one first down before forcing a Scifres punt. Carrie returned the punt to the Oakland 34. The Raiders drive stalled and punter Marquette King came on to punt for the first time. King's punt was downed at the San Diego 15.