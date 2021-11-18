Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders visited Nellis Air Force Base in North Las Vegas where they honored military members in conjunction with USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Raiders. On-base military unit interactions are part of USAA's Salute to Service initiatives as the Official Salute to Service Partner of the NFL. Punter AJ Cole, linebacker Cory Littleton and tight end Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.
In addition to the meet & greet—signing autographs and taking photos—the base visit also included a tour of the Flightline where the players got up close to the aircraft and viewed takeoffs. The Raiders also participated in explosive ordnance disposal and military working dog demonstrations, and a briefing and fighter jet viewing at the USAF Thunderbird Demonstration Team Facility, which is based at Nellis.