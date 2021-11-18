Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

Nov 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
airforce-visit-thumb-111721

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders visited Nellis Air Force Base in North Las Vegas where they honored military members in conjunction with USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Raiders. On-base military unit interactions  are part of USAA's Salute to Service initiatives as the Official Salute to Service Partner of the NFL. Punter AJ Cole, linebacker Cory Littleton and tight end Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.

In addition to the meet & greet—signing autographs and taking photos—the base visit also included a tour of the Flightline where the players got up close to the aircraft and viewed takeoffs. The Raiders also participated in explosive ordnance disposal and military working dog demonstrations, and a briefing and fighter jet viewing at the USAF Thunderbird Demonstration Team Facility, which is based at Nellis.

Related Content

news

Raiders promote LB Patrick Onwuasor

Onwuasor originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (9 am–3 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending Week 11 vs. Cincinnati

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Multi-platinum singer Tinashe to perform National Anthem on Sunday

The lifelong fan of the Silver & Black also honored America prior to the Raiders-Chiefs contest in 2018.
news

Allegiant Stadium architect David Manica to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Manica's sterling architectural expertise was instrumental in making the Raiders' stadium vision come to life.
news

Marshmello to perform at halftime on Sunday

The DJ has clocked 12 billion streams across Spotify alone, and with 45 million monthly listeners on the platform, he is one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world.
news

Raider Nation gets to witness Woodson Hall of Fame celebration this Sunday

Fans urged to be in seats early for the first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer's pregame tribute
news

Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers, long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders promote DT Kendal Vickers

In a corresponding move, DT Darius Philon was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (1 pm-7 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending November 14 game versus Kansas City

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders sign Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (49th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders promote WR Dillon Stoner to 53-man roster

The wide receiver has spent the 2021 season on the club's practice squad.
Advertising