Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders visited Nellis Air Force Base in North Las Vegas where they honored military members in conjunction with USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Raiders. On-base military unit interactions are part of USAA's Salute to Service initiatives as the Official Salute to Service Partner of the NFL. Punter AJ Cole, linebacker Cory Littleton and tight end Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.