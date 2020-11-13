Raiders vs. Broncos: How to watch Sunday's game between the division rivals

Derek Carr is playing some of the best football of his career and he's helped lead the Las Vegas Raiders to back-to-back wins over the last two weeks. The Silver and Black are heating up and will welcome their first division rival to Allegiant Stadium this Sunday. Head Coach Jon Gruden's Raiders will faceoff against Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos, we'll see who comes out victorious.
Here's how to watch the game:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, November 15
1:05 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-Play:
|Kevin Harlan
|Color Analyst:
|Trent Green
|Sideline:
|Melanie Collins
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.