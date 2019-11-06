Presented By

Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch the AFC West rivalry Thursday night

Nov 06, 2019 at 12:17 PM
Raiders.com Staff

It's Week 10 and the Oakland Raiders are finally set to square off against the Los Angeles Chargers for the first time this season. Both teams are trying to narrow the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs who sit atop the division. It always means more when these two squads clash and you won't want to miss it.

Here's how to watch the action on Thursday:

Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sunday, November 7
5:20 p.m. PST

Brand new for 2019, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

ONLINE (IN-MARKET):

Watch live local Raiders games and primetime NFL games on Yahoo Sports app or the official Raiders mobile app, free on your phone or tablet. Raiders games will also be streamed on raiders.com (mobile devices with location services on) and via the official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. Please make sure to download the most recent version of our mobile app. To find the streams, visit the homepage of raiders.com on a mobile device each week or here is a direct link for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fans can also listen live in-market with the official Raiders mobile app or with this direct link that will be the same all season.

ONLINE (OUT-OF-MARKET):

Watch live with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a 7-day trial.

If you are an out-of-market fan, you can listen live with a TuneIn Premium account here.

