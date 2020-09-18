Raiders vs. Saints: How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders' first home game

Sep 18, 2020 at 09:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders will appear on primetime for the first time Monday, as they host the New Orleans Saints for the first matchup at Allegiant Stadium. This is the moment Raiders fans have been waiting for and unfortunately they won't be able to experience the action in-person, but you don't want to miss out on watching the game either way. There's no downplaying how significant this moment in Raiders' history is.

Here's how to watch the game on Sunday:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Allegiant Stadium

Monday, September 21

5:15 p.m. PT

As if the Raiders going toe-to-toe with the Saints wasn't enough, the Silver and Black will also host The Killers for the halftime performance. Widely known for their 2004 hit, Mr. Brightside, the seven-time Grammy-nominated group's set will air on ESPN and ABC.

ESPN will provide full coverage of the Raiders' primetime clash with the Saints and you can view the details below.

Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

  • Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
  • Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

