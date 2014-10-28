Raiders vs Seahawks Through the Decades

1970s-1980s** The year of 1977 was a colossal year for the Silver and Black. The Raiders were coming off a triumphant Super Bowl win, and another epic NFL rivalry was about to commence with the first meeting of the Raiders and Seahawks. The game went well, at least for the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Raiders bested the Seahawks with a win of 44-7 at home in Oakland.

In 1980, after having been swept by the Seahawks the two previous seasons, the Raiders had something to prove and came away with two wins during the regular season. The Raiders won in Oakland with a score of 33-14 in the first meeting. The second match-up highlighted the first ever Monday Night Football game against the Seahawks, and Oakland went on to win with a score of 19-17. The Raiders ended the season as Super Bowl champs. On November 29, 1981, the Raiders-Seahawks rivalry was taken to the next level. Not only was this considered one of the greatest comebacks in Raiders history, but was also a marquee game for this rivalry. The Raiders stood victorious with a score of 32-31 over the Seahawks. In 1982, the Raiders once again hosted the Seahawks but this time at their new home in Los Angeles. The Raiders were successful, winning of 28-23. In 1983, the Seahawks swept the Raiders in the regular season, which fueled the Raiders passion when it came time for the postseason. The Silver and Black dominated by defeating the Seahawks in AFC Championship game launching the Raiders to their third Super Bowl title.

1990s – 2000s

In 1990, the Raiders swept the Seahawks in both regular season games by scores of 17-13 and 24-17. The year of 1991 marked another great Raiders moment against Seattle as kicker Jeff Jaeger clinched the game with a field goal in stunning overtime fashion with a score of 23-20. In 1992, the Raiders shut out Seattle 19-0 at The King Dome and won 20-3 at home in Los Angeles. In 1993, the Raiders defeated Seattle twice, 17-13, and the last time they would meet in Los Angeles, 27-23. In 1994 the Raiders won the second of two match-ups 17-16 in Seattle. In 2000, the Raiders defeated Seattle at home by a score of 31-3 on their way to three consecutive division championships, 2000-2002.

2010s

Since 2010, the Raiders and Seahawks have only met once in the regular season. The Raiders won the match-up 33-3 in October 2010. However, they have met four times in the preseason since then, with the Raiders winning in Oakland but falling short in those meetings at Seattle's CenturyLink Field.