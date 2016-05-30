Remembering Raiders Fan USMC Major Taj Sareen

On this Memorial Day, we honor life-long Raiders fan, United States Marine Corps Major Taj Sareen, who died in an F/A-18 crash last fall.
Maj. Sareen, 34, a father of one, died Oct. 21 2015, when his F/A-18 Hornet went down over farmland in the United Kingdom in October as he was flying back to the United States after a six-month tour in the Middle East. He is thought to have ejected later than he should have to avoid the jet crashing into nearby homes.
Sareen, a native of Hillsborough, Calif., received his commission Feb. 13, 2005. He previously deployed with VMFA-232 to Afghanistan in 2010 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and was an instructor at Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 101.
He earned two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and one Air Medal – Strike/Flight "5."
Sareen was a lifelong Raiders fan. His family and friends celebrated his life and love of the team with the Raiders at the team's home game Dec. 6, 2015.
The Oakland Raiders and the Raiders Foundation are honored to support those organizations that provide support for the families of fallen heroes.
TAPS**
The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors is the national organization providing compassionate care for the families of America's fallen military heroes and has offered support to more than 50,000 surviving family members of our fallen military and their caregivers since 1994. TAPS provides peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, case work assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been affected by a death in the Armed Forces.
Special Operations Warrior Foundation
The Special Operations Warrior Foundation ensures full financial assistance for a post-secondary degree from an accredited two or four-year college, university, technical, or trade school; and offers family and educational counseling, including in-home tutoring, to the surviving children of Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps special operations personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty.
The Special Operations Warrior Foundation also provides immediate financial assistance to severely wounded and hospitalized special operations personnel.