Remembering Raiders Fan USMC Major Taj Sareen

Maj. Sareen, 34, a father of one, died Oct. 21 2015, when his F/A-18 Hornet went down over farmland in the United Kingdom in October as he was flying back to the United States after a six-month tour in the Middle East. He is thought to have ejected later than he should have to avoid the jet crashing into nearby homes.

Sareen, a native of Hillsborough, Calif., received his commission Feb. 13, 2005. He previously deployed with VMFA-232 to Afghanistan in 2010 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and was an instructor at Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 101.

He earned two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and one Air Medal – Strike/Flight "5."

Sareen was a lifelong Raiders fan. His family and friends celebrated his life and love of the team with the Raiders at the team's home game Dec. 6, 2015.

The Oakland Raiders and the Raiders Foundation are honored to support those organizations that provide support for the families of fallen heroes.