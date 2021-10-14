Rich Bisaccia has full confidence of GM Mike Mayock, Raiders players after being named interim head coach

"I've known this guy for a lot of years, and I hope you get to meet him a little bit and see what a special person he is," Mayock said in his opening statement. "Since he's a special teams coach, he's involved with more players on the team than any other coach in our building. He's involved with the offensive guys. He's involved with the defensive guys. The irony is I've endorsed him for a lot of head coaching jobs over the years, both in college and the NFL, back when I had a different job.

"He's got as much respect in the locker room, in our locker room, as any coach I've ever seen in my life and the reason he does – is he a great coach? Hell yeah. But he's an even better man and what I've always told people when I endorse him is that he's the most natural leader of men that I have ever been around."

That leadership will be important with 12 weeks of football left to play.