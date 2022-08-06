Richard Seymour enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Another former Raider has taken his place among the best to the play the game.

Defensive lineman Richard Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday evening as part of the Class of 2022.

"I grew up a huge Raider fan, so spending my last four years in Oakland learning under the late, great Al Davis was an unexpected gift," Seymour said during his enshrinement speech.

He was presented by Titus Duren, his former high school principal. Seymour credits Duren as someone who helped build the foundation of what ended up being a Hall of Fame career.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Seymour had an exceptional 12-year career in the trenches, recording nearly 500 tackles and 57.5 sacks – both in the top 15 all-time for defensive linemen in NFL history – along with 39 pass deflections.

Originally the Patriots' sixth-overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, he went on to start in Super Bowl XXXVI as a rookie – one of three eventual Super Bowl titles to his name.

"Richard is a great human being," Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels said recently. "That's what stood out to me right away when we first had him in New England."

In the four seasons he suited up in the Silver and Black, Seymour totaled 139 tackles and 18.5 sacks, while starting 52 of 53 games played.