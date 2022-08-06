Richard Seymour enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 06, 2022 at 09:51 AM
Rachel Gossen

Another former Raider has taken his place among the best to the play the game.

Defensive lineman Richard Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday evening as part of the Class of 2022.

"I grew up a huge Raider fan, so spending my last four years in Oakland learning under the late, great Al Davis was an unexpected gift," Seymour said during his enshrinement speech.

He was presented by Titus Duren, his former high school principal. Seymour credits Duren as someone who helped build the foundation of what ended up being a Hall of Fame career.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Seymour had an exceptional 12-year career in the trenches, recording nearly 500 tackles and 57.5 sacks – both in the top 15 all-time for defensive linemen in NFL history – along with 39 pass deflections.

Originally the Patriots' sixth-overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, he went on to start in Super Bowl XXXVI as a rookie – one of three eventual Super Bowl titles to his name.

"Richard is a great human being," Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels said recently. "That's what stood out to me right away when we first had him in New England."

In the four seasons he suited up in the Silver and Black, Seymour totaled 139 tackles and 18.5 sacks, while starting 52 of 53 games played.

"He lined up all over the front and could be very disruptive at nose, three-technique and pass rush, run game," McDaniels added. "It was just very difficult to handle him. At his size, he was extremely athletic, very explosive, and he was that right away, right off the very first year we had him. Tremendous honor, very deserving."

Photos: 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Day

Take a look at photos from The Canton Repository Grand Parade and Class of 2022 Enshrinement as Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour with his family during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour with his family during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's family during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's family during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's family during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's family during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Raiderette Kristina during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Raiderette Kristina during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Raiderette Taylor during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Raiderette Taylor during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Raiderette Camryn during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Raiderette Camryn during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Raiderette Maddie during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Raiderette Maddie during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's family during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's family during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson during The Canton Repository Grand Parade.

The stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
The stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's bust is covered before the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's bust is covered before the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's bust is covered before the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's bust is covered before the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

A view of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
A view of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

A view of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
A view of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett arrives for the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Jim Plunkett arrives for the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Las Vegas Raiders athletic trainer H. Rod Martin arrives for the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Las Vegas Raiders athletic trainer H. Rod Martin arrives for the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Las Vegas Raiders fans before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Las Vegas Raiders fans before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Las Vegas Raiders fans before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Mike Haynes before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Mike Haynes before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Marcus Allen before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Marcus Allen before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Broadcaster Chris Berman during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Broadcaster Chris Berman during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Marcus Allen during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Marcus Allen during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Mike Haynes before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Mike Haynes before the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Actor Keegan-Michael Key during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Actor Keegan-Michael Key during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Chris Berman during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Chris Berman during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour unveils his bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour unveils his bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour with his bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour with his bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Chris Berman during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Chris Berman during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

A prerecorded message from Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis about Hall of Famer Cliff Branch plays during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
A prerecorded message from Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis about Hall of Famer Cliff Branch plays during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Marcus Allen during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Marcus Allen during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson and Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis unveil Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson speaks during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson with Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson with Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson with Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson with Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Hall of Famer Richard Seymour and Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson with Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis, Hall of Famer Richard Seymour and Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's sister Elaine Anderson with Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Hall of Famer Richard Seymour with Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and Hall of Famer Richard Seymour with Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis with Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis with Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis with Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis with Hall of Famer Cliff Branch's bust during the Class of 2022 Enshrinement.

